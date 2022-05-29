Kluber allowed a run on three hits and struck out five in six innings versus the Yankees on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

Kluber alternated effective and short starts during May, ending the month on a high note with one of his best outings of the year. The only run against him came on an Anthony Rizzo sacrifice fly in the first inning. Kluber has a 4.03 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 42:8 K:BB in 44.2 innings across nine starts this year, but it's a pair of bad games (four runs allowed to the Red Sox on April 22 and eight runs to the Angels on May 10) that have inflated his numbers. He carries a 1-2 record into next week's projected road start versus the Rangers.