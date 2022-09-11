Kluber (10-8) took the loss Saturday, allowing six runs on eight hits over two-thirds of an inning against the Yankees. He did not record a strikeout or a walk.

Kluber simply did not have it on this particular afternoon. The Yankees started the home half of the first inning with seven consecutive singles, and an eighth single in the frame ultimately chased Kluber from the contest. The right-hander had turned in four consecutive quality starts coming into Saturday's game, and there wasn't any indication of an injury from the team afterward.