Kluber yielded three runs on seven hits over six innings in Friday's win over Detroit. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

All three runs that scored on Kluber came in the first two innings, including Riley Greene's two-run homer in the second frame. The 6-foot-4 righty was in line to take the loss before Tampa Bay completed the comeback victory. He had coughed up 12 runs over his previous three starts and he now owns a 4.05 ERA through 21 starts. Kluber is projected to face the Orioles at home next week.