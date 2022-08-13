Kluber (7-7) yielded seven runs on 10 hits and a walk over 5.2 innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss against Baltimore.

Kluber gave up a solo home run to Adley Rutschman in the first inning but most of the damage against him didn't come until the sixth. The veteran righty was charged with four runs in the frame, including one after he was removed from the contest. Kluber has given up at least three runs in five straight starts, posting an unsightly 6.91 ERA during that stretch. He'll carry a 4.40 ERA into his projected road start against the Yankees next week.