Kluber (1-2) took the loss after allowing eight runs on 11 hits in three innings while striking out two in a 12-0 defeat Tuesday against the Angels.

Kluber was hit hard throughout the night, allowing multiple runs in each of his three frames and giving up homers to Mike Trout and Chad Wallach. Coming into the game, Kluber had been quite stingy, allowing only seven runs and two homers in 26.2 innings. Following the rough start, the veteran's ERA jumped from 2.36 to 4.60. Coincidentally, the only other time in his 12-year career that he allowed eight runs was May 10, 2013, nine years ago to the day.