Kluber (6-6) took the loss Monday, giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk over five innings as the Rays fell 5-1 to the Orioles. He struck out two.

The score was tied 1-1 heading into the fifth inning but Kluber hit the wall at that point, loading the bases on two singles and a hit by pitch to set the stage for a four-run inning by Baltimore. The veteran right-hander got the hook after 88 pitches (66 strikes) and saw his three-game win streak snapped. On the season, Kluber carries a 3.91 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 84:16 K:BB through 99 innings, and the 36-year-old's days of being a fantasy ace are well behind him.