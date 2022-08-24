Kluber (8-7) earned the win after he tossed six innings, giving up one run on five hits while striking out three in Tuesday's win over the Angels.

Kluber pitched five scoreless frames before Mike Trout took him deep for a solo shot in the top of the sixth, accounting for the only blemish on the right-hander's line Tuesday. The 36-year-old has now registered two consecutive quality starts after he got blown up for seven runs Aug. 12 versus the Orioles. Kluber now owns a 4.20 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 114 strikeouts over 128.2 innings in 24 outings this year.