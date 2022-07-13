Kluber (5-5) earned the win Tuesday over Boston, striking out seven in six innings while allowing two runs on four hits and a walk.

Kluber faced the minimum through the first four innings, striking out five and eliminating the lone baserunner on a double-play ball. After allowing two singles, he gave up a two-run triple to Bobby Dalbec with two outs in the fifth. The seven strikeouts were his most in a start since recording eight in a game May 16. Should he get another start before the All-Star break, it would be Sunday against Baltimore.