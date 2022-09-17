Kluber (10-9) took the loss to Texas on Friday, allowing four runs on nine hits while striking out six and walking none over 5.2 innings.

For the fifth time in a row and the 15th time this season, Kluber did not walk a batter in a game. Unfortunately for Kluber and the Rays, he gave up four runs, giving him 10 earned in his last 6.1 innings pitched. The veteran righty's ERA spiked to 4.44 on the year after Friday's contest. Kluber is tentatively scheduled to face another tough matchup in the Astros in his next appearance.