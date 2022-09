Kluber tossed seven innings, giving up one run on six hits and a walk while striking out two in Wednesday's loss to the Astros. He did not factor into the decision.

Kluber went seven strong Wednesday, surrendering just one run on an Aledmys Diaz first inning single. The 36-year-old rebounded well after a couple tough starts, producing his fifth quality start in his last seven starts. Kluber now owns a 4.30 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 130 punchouts over 155 innings in 29 starts this season.