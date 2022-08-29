Kluber yielded three runs on eight hits while striking out four over six innings Sunday. He earned a win against the Red Sox.

Kluber was tagged with three solo home runs in Sunday's win, beginning with Franchy Cordero's 403-foot blast in the third inning. It's the first time the veteran righty has given up multiple home runs in a start since May 10. He's now sporting a 4.21 ERA and a stellar 118:18 K:BB through 134.2 frames. However, despite going 4-2 over his last eight starts, Kluber owns a 5.40 ERA during that span. He's projected to face the Yankees at home next weekend.