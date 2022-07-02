Kluber (3-5) took the loss Friday against the Blue Jays, giving up five runs on seven hits and two walks in three innings of work while striking out just one.

Kluber faced the minimum through two innings but wound up facing 11 batters in a five-run third inning. Six of the first seven batters in that frame reached base, with five of them doing so via a double. He was replaced by Phoenix Sanders to start the fourth inning. If there's a positive here for Kluber, it's that the poor outing doesn't appear to be part of any sort of trend, as he'd given up a total of four earned runs across his last three starts. He'll try to recapture that level of performance Wednesday in Boston.