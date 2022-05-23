Kluber allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two in three innings during Sunday's loss to the Orioles. He didn't factor into the decision.

Although Kluber held Baltimore to just two runs early in Sunday's matchup, he was pulled after throwing 73 pitches over three innings. The right-hander has recorded quality starts in three of his last five outings, but he's also been pulled after three innings in two of his last three starts. Over his first eight appearances in 2022, the 36-year-old has posted a 4.42 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 38.2 innings. Kluber tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Yankees on Saturday.