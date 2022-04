Kluber is scheduled to make his next start Friday against the Twins in Tampa rather than Thursday against the Mariners as originally planned, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After he was roughed up four runs on 11 hits and a walk over five innings in his most recent start April 22 against the Red Sox, Kluber will get five days' rest rather than the typical four. The Rays haven't named a fill-in starter for Thursday's game and will presumably treat the contest as a bullpen day.