Kluber (10-10) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over five innings against the Astros. He struck out four.

Jose Altuve led off the game against Kluber with a bunt single, and Jeremy Pena followed with a two-run homer on a first-pitch cutter. Kluber held the Astros scoreless through five innings after that point, but the damage was enough to saddle him with his 10th loss on the season. 2022 was much of a bounceback campaign for the veteran as his 164 innings pitched were the most he's thrown since logging five consecutive seasons of 200 or more innings from 2014 to 2018. He finishes with a 4.34 ERA on the season.