Kluber (7-6) allowed four earned runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out 10 across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Guardians.

Kluber allowed only one earned run through five innings of work, but he served up a three-run homer to Andres Gimenez to partially spoil his outing. Despite the long ball, Kluber racked up a season-high 10 strikeouts -- primarily on the strength of 23 called strikes. Kluber has allowed four earned runs in three consecutive starts spanning 17 frames, though Saturday's outing was encouraging. Overall, he owns a 4.03 ERA and 94:16 K:BB across 105 innings on the season.