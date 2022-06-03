Kluber (2-2) allowed one earned run on four hits and no walks while striking out four across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Rangers.

Kluber held the Rangers off the scoreboard until he surrendered a solo home run to Marcus Semien in the sixth inning. Though an eight-run outing against the Angels on May 10 bloats his overall line, Kluber has allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight of his 10 starts this season. He's particularly shown excellent control by surrendering only eight walks across 50.2 innings.