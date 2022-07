Kluber (4-5) earned the win against Boston on Wednesday, allowing no runs on three hits while striking out five and walking none over six innings.

Kluber was dominant in Wednesday's win, throwing 57 of 80 pitches for strikes across six frames for his fifth quality start in his last eight games. He bounced back well after allowing five runs in three innings in his last appearance. The righty threw his fourth shutout of the year and lowered his ERA to 3.62.