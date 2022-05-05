Kluber allowed three hits and one walk while striking out seven across six scoreless innings Wednesday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

Kluber needed only 64 pitches to retire 18 batters, and he has now completed six innings in consecutive starts. He also generated 10 swinging strikes to aid him to a season-best seven strikeouts. Kluber has now allowed two or fewer earned runs in four of his five starts to begin the campaign, and he owns a 2.36 ERA with a 25:6 K:BB across 26.2 frames.