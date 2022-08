Kluber did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over six innings against the Yankees. He struck out eight.

Kluber allowed a two-run homer from shortstop Gleyber Torres in the sixth in addition to doubles from Andrew Benintendi and Aaron Judge. The righty has struggled lately with a 5.62 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 49.2 innings during his last nine starts. Additionally, the 36-year-old veteran has allowed four runs or more in five of these nine outings.