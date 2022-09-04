Kluber (10-7) earned the win against the Yankees on Saturday, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out four and walking none over seven innings.

It was a vintage Kluber performance Saturday, limiting the Yankees' offense to just two hits. He tossed 62 of 88 pitches for strikes across seven frames. Kluber now has three straight wins in his last three appearances and is on a streak of four quality starts. He has five quality starts in his last six games with the exception being a seven-run clunker against the Orioles. Since that game spiked his ERA to 4.40, Kluber has pitched well and his ERA now sits at 4.00.