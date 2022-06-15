Kluber (3-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing two unearned runs on four hits, a hit batsman and a walk while striking out three in six innings.

Kluber held the Yankees hitless through the first three innings but two Tampa Bay errors led to his unearned runs in the fourth inning. The veteran has had two strong outings against the Yankees this season, allowing just one earned run in 12 innings. Over his last six starts the 36-year-old has a 2.53 ERA and a 27:4 K:BB in 32 innings.