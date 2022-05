Kluber didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Tigers after allowing two runs on four hits while striking out eight over six innings.

Kluber gave up both earned runs in the top of the fourth inning on a two-run blast by Jonathan Schoop, but he was otherwise solid on a day the Rays' offense struggled. It was a positive sign to see the right-hander bounce back following a horrendouse outing his last time out, and he's now surrendered two runs or fewer in three of his last four starts.