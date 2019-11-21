Rays' Curtis Mead: Dealt to Rays

Mead was traded from the Phillies to the Rays in exchange for Cristopher Sanchez.

A second baseman from Australia, Mead hit .285/.351/.462 with four home runs, four steals and a 23:13 K:BB in 44 games in the Gulf Coast League. His production and the fact that the Rays sought him out in a trade, make him an intriguing name to keep an eye on in deep dynasty leagues. He turned 19 this offseason.