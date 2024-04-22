Mead went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two stolen bases Sunday against the Yankees.

Mead has been quiet since taking over the primary second base job with Brandon Lowe (oblique) sidelined, as he's gone just 8-for-40 with no extra-base hits. However, he enjoyed a productive Sunday, tallying an RBI single in the eighth inning while also recording the first stolen bases of his big-league career. Despite his struggles, Mead's playing time appears relatively safe, as he's started 11 of the last 13 games for the Rays.