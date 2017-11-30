Rays' Curtis Taylor: Shipped to Tampa Bay

Taylor was traded to the Rays in exchange for reliever Brad Boxberger on Thursday.

Taylor amassed a 3.32 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with Low-A Kane County in 13 starts (62.1 innings) with the team last season, but did miss the last month and a half with a shoulder impingement. The 22-year-old is expected to begin the 2018 season with a clean bill of health, but will likely remain in one of the lower tiers of the minors while he continues to develop.