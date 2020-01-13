Snelten signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Monday as a non-roster invitee, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Snelten was let go by the Orioles in March and was unable to find a home during the 2019 season, but he'll get the chance to work with the Rays' major-league coaches during spring training. Snelten carries a 3.64 ERA with a 1.37 WHIP at the Triple-A level over his past three seasons, but he'll need to prove himself again in order to return to the majors after he had a disappointing big-league debut with the Giants in 2018.