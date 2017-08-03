Jennings notched his eighth hold in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Astros, getting one out to close out the eighth inning.

Jennings wiggled out of a high-leverage situation after taking over for Steve Cishek with Jose Altuve on second and two out. The veteran reliever saw Altuve swipe third, but he was able to induce an inning-ending foul pop from pinch hitter Evan Gattis to get out of the jam. Jennings has pieced together four straight scoreless outings with the Rays after giving up a run in his first appearance with the team. His ability to largely neutralize left-handed hitters (.189 BAA and only one homer surrendered in 75-batter sample) should afford him a solid workload for the balance of the campaign.