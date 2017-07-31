Rays' Dan Jennings: Continue seeing plenty of work in new digs
Jennings fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Yankees, allowing a walk.
The 30-year-old southpaw has seen action in three of his first four days with his new club, but Sunday's outing was the first in which he actually recorded an out. Jennings had put together a solid body of work with the White Sox prior to being traded, so he's expected to see plenty of work as a lefty specialist during the second half.
