Rays' Dan Jennings: Continues bouncing back Wednesday
Jennings fired a scoreless inning in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays, allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts.
That's now four consecutive scoreless outings for Jennings following an Aug. 9 implosion in which he allowed four earned runs on three hits and two walks over an inning against the Red Sox. The 30-year-old southpaw has mostly been effective with the Rays, allowing only one other run in 11 overall appearances. However, the hold opportunities have been scarce, as he's notched only one over that span.
