Jennings was effective while working against Class A Red Sox hitters Wednesday in Port Charlotte, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old southpaw has put together three consecutive scoreless spring outings as well, so Wednesday's performance -- one in which he compiled four strikeouts over 1.2 scoreless innings while allowing one hit -- was an extension of that impressive stretch. Manager Kevin Cash envisions Jennings as a flexible asset for him out of the bullpen, one that can work a single inning or stretch out further as necessary. The veteran could be one of several relief options that's deployed in Cash's plan to utilize his bullpen as a de facto fifth starter in the coming season.