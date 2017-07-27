The Rays acquired Jennings from the White Sox for first baseman Casey Gillaspie on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The left-hander will likely park in the middle innings and lefty-on-lefty matchups, adding depth to a solid but not spectacular bullpen. Jennings carries a 3.45 ERA with strikeouts and 19 walks in 44.1 innings.

