Rays' Dan Jennings: Traded to Tampa Bay
The Rays acquired Jennings from the White Sox for first baseman Casey Gillaspie on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The left-hander will likely park in the middle innings and lefty-on-lefty matchups, adding depth to a solid but not spectacular bullpen. Jennings carries a 3.45 ERA with strikeouts and 19 walks in 44.1 innings.
