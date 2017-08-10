Jennings gave up four earned runs on three hits and two walks over an inning in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Jennings pitched to plenty of contact and endured some control issues on his way to suffering his worst outing thus far in a Rays uniform. Location has been a career-long struggle for Jennings, and he now sports a 4.60 BB/9 through the 47 innings he's worked with the White Sox and Tampa this season. The 30-year-old southpaw had yet to pitch more than two-thirds of an inning with his new club prior to Wednesday, so it remains to be seen how manager Kevin Cash will opt to deploy him moving forward.