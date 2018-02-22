Rays' Daniel Hudson: Dealt to Tampa Bay
Hudson was traded to the Rays on Friday alongside minor-league infielder Tristan Gray and cash considerations in exchange for Corey Dickerson.
The Rays were able to find a trade partner for Dickerson less than a week after designating the 28-year-old for assignment. Hudson spent just one season in Pittsburgh, posting a 4.38 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 71 relief appearances. His 9.6 K/9 was the highest mark of his career, but so was the 4.8 BB/9, which was a giant spike from his totals the previous two seasons. The right-hander should be nearing full health after suffering a minor ankle sprain last week and will compete for a high-leverage role with the Rays upon his arrival.
