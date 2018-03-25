Rays' Daniel Hudson: Doesn't crack Opening Day bullpen
Hudson was informed Sunday that he wouldn't be included on the Rays' Opening Day roster, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hudson still remains on the Rays' 40-man roster, but it's expected that he'll be traded or released by Tuesday. The right-hander, who the Rays picked up earlier in the offseason as part of the Corey Dickerson trade, is due $5.5 million in salary this season. There likely won't be much of a market for Hudson's services after he was roughed up for nine earned runs on eight hits and five walks over 5.1 innings during the Grapefruit League schedule.
