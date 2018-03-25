Hudson was informed Sunday that he wouldn't be included on the Rays' Opening Day roster, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hudson still remains on the Rays' 40-man roster, but it's expected that he'll be traded or released by Tuesday. The right-hander, who the Rays picked up earlier in the offseason as part of the Corey Dickerson trade, is due $5.5 million in salary this season. There likely won't be much of a market for Hudson's services after he was roughed up for nine earned runs on eight hits and five walks over 5.1 innings during the Grapefruit League schedule.

