The Rays have selected Pierce with the 14th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A hard worker and coach's son who should be able to stick at shortstop, Pierce should get to the majors, but his eventual offensive impact is to be determined. He is a plus runner, which would be of use in fantasy even if he's hitting in the bottom third of a lineup. However, there's a chance he develops into a good enough hitter that he could hit top third on a second-division team. Evaluators are split on whether he's hit-over-power or power-over-hit, but he's probably not going to be plus in either department.