Rays' Daniel Robertson: Activated and optioned
Robertson (knee) was activated off the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Robertson hadn't been particularly effective prior to landing on the injured list in late June, hitting .202/.311/.281 in 59 games. His positional versatility remains useful, but the Rays have a number of similar players and added another one on Sunday with their trade for Eric Sogard. It may take an injury to open up a spot for Robertson to return.
