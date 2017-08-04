Robertson was activated from the disabled list and is starting at shortstop Friday against the Brewers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It will be Robertson's first game action since June 25, as he returns from a long DL-stint caused by neck spasms. Don't expect the 23-year-old to get too many opportunities with Adeiny Hechavarria stabilized as the primary shortstop, though he could be in line for backup duties at second base with Matt Duffy (heel) still sidelined.