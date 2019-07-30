Robertson (knee) went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk in Triple-A Durham's win over Gwinnett on Monday while playing all nine innings at shortstop.

It was the third straight full game for Robertson in the field, lending credence to the notion he'll be ready for activation when first eligible Tuesday. The 25-year-old utility man will be a welcome returnee to a big-league roster due to his positional versatility and the fact the infield is currently down one regular in Yandy Diaz (foot).