Rays' Daniel Robertson: Approaching rehab assignment
Robertson (knee) could start a rehab assignment within the next week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Robertson has made quick progress recovering from a June 24 arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. The 25-year-old's nearing rehab assignment means that the second baseman could possibly return to the majors in late July and give the Rays some much-needed infield depth. Prior to the injury, Robertson was slashing .202/.311/..281 with two home runs, 22 runs scored and 15 RBI in 59 games.
