Robertson was recalled from the Rays' alternate training site Friday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
The 26-year-old failed to make Tampa Bay's initial 30-man roster, but he'll end up making the team with Diego Castillo going on the paternity list. Robertson should operate as a reserve utility infielder.
