Robertson (illness) will start at third base and will hit sixth Wednesday against the Rockies, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Robertson started Tuesday but was unable to finish the contest after falling ill. He apparently felt much better after reporting to the ballpark Wednesday morning, so he'll slot back into the starting nine and should continue to see steady at-bats for the foreseeable future while Joey Wendle (hamstring) and Matt Duffy (hamstring) are on the injured list.