Robertson (illness) is starting at third base and hitting ninth Saturday against the Indians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He experienced an allergic reaction during Thursday's game and was also held out Friday, but is able to return to the field in this one. Robertson lacks the platoon advantage in this one against righty Carlos Carrasco, but he continues to work as the everyday third baseman while Yandy Diaz (hand/wrist) is on the shelf.