Robertson (hand) is in the lineup for Saturday's spring game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Robertson will be batting out of the ninth spot and manning shortstop for the Grapefruit League affair. During Friday's game, he was struck on the left hand by a pitch and was forced to come out of the game with minor bruising. He should be fully operational as the he looks to win the starting job at the keystone this spring.