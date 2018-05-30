Robertson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a strikeout in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Athletics.

The homer gave Tampa a much-needed insurance run in the ninth inning to go up 4-1, as they'd yield two runs in the home half of the frame to hang on for the win. Even after the multi-hit effort, Robertson is still hitting a lowly .208 in May, and the .326 BABIP figure he's sporting for the season suggests his luck may not be due to turn around anytime soon.

More News
Our Latest Stories