Rays' Daniel Robertson: Blasts sixth homer
Robertson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a strikeout in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Athletics.
The homer gave Tampa a much-needed insurance run in the ninth inning to go up 4-1, as they'd yield two runs in the home half of the frame to hang on for the win. Even after the multi-hit effort, Robertson is still hitting a lowly .208 in May, and the .326 BABIP figure he's sporting for the season suggests his luck may not be due to turn around anytime soon.
More News
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Raps out three hits Saturday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Hits grand slam•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Continues heating up Friday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: On base five times in win•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Could see playing time in outfield•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Swats third homer Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...