Robertson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a strikeout in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Athletics.

The homer gave Tampa a much-needed insurance run in the ninth inning to go up 4-1, as they'd yield two runs in the home half of the frame to hang on for the win. Even after the multi-hit effort, Robertson is still hitting a lowly .208 in May, and the .326 BABIP figure he's sporting for the season suggests his luck may not be due to turn around anytime soon.