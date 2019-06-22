Rays' Daniel Robertson: Bound for IL
Robertson is dealing with right knee inflammation and will be placed on the 10-day injured list prior to Saturday's game against the Athletics, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Tampa Bay plans to promote infielder Mike Brosseau from Triple-A Durham to fill in for Robertson as a utility option. There weren't any indications in recent days that Robertson had been nursing an injury, but he went unused off the bench in both of the Rays' past two contests.
