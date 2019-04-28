Robertson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Sunday against the Red Sox.

Robertson started this one with a bang by slugged a two-run homer to left in the first inning. The Rays wouldn't look back on the way to a 5-2 victory. After going hitless at the dish over his past two contests, Robertson finally managed to deliver his first home run in his 24th game of 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories