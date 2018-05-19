Robertson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs in a win over the Angels on Friday.

Robertson continues to claw his way out of a difficult start to May, as he's now 5-for-10 with a double, Friday's homer, two RBI, four walks and three runs over the last three games. His monthly average remains just .194 due to the extent of his earlier struggles, but his season line is an impressive .284/.438/.471, with all three components easily outpacing those that he generated during his 2017 rookie campaign.