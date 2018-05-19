Rays' Daniel Robertson: Continues heating up Friday
Robertson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs in a win over the Angels on Friday.
Robertson continues to claw his way out of a difficult start to May, as he's now 5-for-10 with a double, Friday's homer, two RBI, four walks and three runs over the last three games. His monthly average remains just .194 due to the extent of his earlier struggles, but his season line is an impressive .284/.438/.471, with all three components easily outpacing those that he generated during his 2017 rookie campaign.
More News
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: On base five times in win•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Could see playing time in outfield•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Swats third homer Friday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Continues hitting Wednesday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Perfect at plate Sunday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Second homer of season Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart