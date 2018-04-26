Robertson went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and two runs in a win over the Orioles in Wednesday.

The versatile infielder continues to acquit himself quite well with the bat, with Wednesday's production pushing his season line to a sparkling .340/.500/.574 over 62 plate appearances. Robertson has now hit safely in five straight, and he's reached base in seven consecutive overall. He's been squaring up on the ball frequently during that stretch, as well, racking up four of his five doubles and both of his home runs on the season.