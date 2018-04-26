Rays' Daniel Robertson: Continues hitting Wednesday
Robertson went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and two runs in a win over the Orioles in Wednesday.
The versatile infielder continues to acquit himself quite well with the bat, with Wednesday's production pushing his season line to a sparkling .340/.500/.574 over 62 plate appearances. Robertson has now hit safely in five straight, and he's reached base in seven consecutive overall. He's been squaring up on the ball frequently during that stretch, as well, racking up four of his five doubles and both of his home runs on the season.
More News
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Perfect at plate Sunday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Second homer of season Saturday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Smacks run-scoring double in victory•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: First round tripper of season Monday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Scores and drives in run Tuesday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Picks up three runs Sunday•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...