Robertson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Yankees on Monday.

Robertson has begun the second half wielding a hot bat, as he's now 5-for-9 with two home runs and five RBI over his last three games. The 24-year-old's improvement over that of his rookie season is best summed up by the fact that he has eight more extra-base hits (including four more home runs) and 12 more RBI in just four additional games.