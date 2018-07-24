Rays' Daniel Robertson: Continues slugging in win
Robertson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Yankees on Monday.
Robertson has begun the second half wielding a hot bat, as he's now 5-for-9 with two home runs and five RBI over his last three games. The 24-year-old's improvement over that of his rookie season is best summed up by the fact that he has eight more extra-base hits (including four more home runs) and 12 more RBI in just four additional games.
More News
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Delivers game-winning slam•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Well-rounded offensive effort in defeat•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Takes seat for day game•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Game-winning single in extras•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Plates two Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...